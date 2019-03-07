Speech to Text for It's the start of lent

district./// it's ash wednesday... which means the season of lent has begun. it's a time of reflection... prayer and betterment for those who practice... we wanted to find out what some of you are giving up or reflecting on this season. kimt news 3's isabella basco roamed the streets of rochester today and joins us live now. isabella? george..i found most people are giving up anything that is a source of gluttony for them... but one employee at the salvation army tells me she hopes people start giving back or volunteering as a way to renew themselves this lent season. xxx "desserts. i think it's more of a thing when i want to be a healthier person." "sodas... flavored drinks. trying to avoid gluttony." "ranch dressing because i am a dipper. i tend to use ranch on everything." "i would like to be giving up this cold weather for lent." why did they choose these things exactly? their reasons varied. "i played college football after i was done playing i put on a couple of pounds and realized i wasn't who i wanted to be in terms of health." "it's important to display some selfácontrol." "i dip fries... pizza put it on my salad way too much probably." but there is one good samaritan ábob hoel á who uses lent as his time to reflect and better himself. "i prefer to think of lent to be more thoughtful to people in need rather than give up something myself particular." some ways he hopes to do that? "donating some time to an organization nearby or perhaps writing a check and sending it off to an organization." rebecca snapp with the salvation army áá says their food shelf is one way she hopes people can practice selfá betterment. donating 40 items of healthy food this season is just what people in need could use áá and giving back is the best kind of sacrifice to make this season. "why would you not want to make a sacrifice that could better someone else in your community? to me, that's the best kind of sacrifice you can make." snapp also says they could use all the help áá and hands they rebecca snapp with the salvation army encourages anyone interested in donating to drop off their items at channel one food bank. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. and if you're interested in volunteering at the food shelf.... you can visit our website at kimtádotácom and find information under local news./// a growing transportatio n system could mean a growing impact on