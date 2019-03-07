Speech to Text for How to protect yourself

fillmore county deputy sheriff's association is joining in on the warnings with an educational evening for lanesboro residents. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan attended the event, brooke what'd ya learn?/// george, it was a night of finding out how to protect yourself from unwanted predators.... but also sharing stories to know what to look á or listen for.xxx "and that they would be able to lower his interest rate on his credit card if he could just verify some information on his credit card, of course he's like woo hoo! and you know, he did." a common story... another you may have heard is someone calling pretending to be a family member saying they need a gift card to get out of jail. tonight the fillmore county sheriff's office is offering a tutorial on avoiding these predators. the cardinal rule is to never give personal information over the phone, and if you don't recognize a number, let it go to voicemail... if it's important, they will leave a message. there was also someone from the local bank there to talk about apps you can get to protect yourself from fraud... she suggested calling your bank and seeing what kind of things they offer that can help protect you./// great advice brooke. they also suggest checking your credit score annualy to be sure no one is tapping your resouces under the radar.///