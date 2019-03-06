Speech to Text for Cost of winter

all of us... but especially those who work to clear the roads. today - we are sharing how much snow removal is costing tax payers this winter. kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live in rochester... after looking into the numbers.xxx cost of winter-lintro-2 george and amy - there's quite a few factors that go into cleaning up winter... crews - salt - maintenance - the list goes on. and i'm learning it can all add up.xxx cost of winter-mpkg-1 cost of winter-mpkg-5 when you think of all the plow operators working overtime... you probably assume the bill is racking up. cost of winter-mpkg-4 the costs have got to be going up now. just because of the amount of snow we've had, just what it's going to take to remove it so i have a feeling it's going to be right up there with cost. cost of winter-mpkg-3 83 million dollars is what it's cost the state so far this year... as of february 24th. that includes $59-million for plowing and salt. $13 million for maintenance and monitoring. and another $11 million for anti- icing materials. nat: vroom that's 10- percent more than last year. but because the budget is based on a 10-year average... minn- dot says they're not worried. cost of winter-mpkg-2 now if we don't get anymore snow for the rest of the year, which i think there's a lot of folks who might like that, that average may even out then and we may end up below. cost of winter-mpkg-6 no matter what's in the bank... minn-dot says they're going to finish the job. so if we get one more snow storm, two, three, four more snow storms - we're still gonna be out there taking care of it. / cost of winter-ltag-2 plow operators i caught up with today are pretty beat from the long hours... and tell me they're excited for spring. reporting live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / the iowa department of transportation has the winter cost calculator... that lets users see material - labor - and equipment costs. kimt.com:local news we'll post the link to that tool with this story on kimt dot com. /