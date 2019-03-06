Home
Home
BREAKING NEWS: Male found dead on Olmsted County road had multiple gunshot wounds
CLOSINGS:
Death Investigation Next Steps
Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 6:52 PM
Updated: Mar. 6, 2019 6:52 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson
Mason City
Clear
9°
Hi: 20° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -1°
Albert Lea
Clear
9°
Hi: 18° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 0°
Austin
Clear
12°
Hi: 20° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 3°
Charles City
Clear
10°
Hi: 20° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -2°
Rochester
Clear
7°
Hi: 16° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -9°
Tracking rebounding temperatures and our ever-changing big weekend storm.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Feb 23-24: Heavy snow, winds reaching 45-50 mph predicted
We're tracking precipitation that is on the way, but will it be rain or snow?
Iowa police officer receives multiple doses of Narcan after traffic stop
Authorities: Iowa man died after getting stuck in garbage truck
Male found dead on Olmsted County road had multiple gunshot wounds
Duo charged after Hancock County drug search
Another winter storm? It's possible this weekend
Sheriff: Suspicious Olmsted County death 'could be' homicide
A teen saves for 2 years to buy his friend an electric wheelchair
Relief for making up school days in Iowa may be in sight
Cost of winter
Death Investigation Next Steps
Med City Makes Top 5
Tracking Light Snow for Thursday
Former band director honored through song
Ash Wednesday blessings offered on the go
Cemetery goes to great lengths to clear snow
Snow removal companies warn weight of snow is a danger
Home Invasion and Sexual Assault Arrest
The Cost of Winter
Community Events