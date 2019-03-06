Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Male found dead on Olmsted County road had multiple gunshot wounds Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Med City Makes Top 5

Rochester is being called one of the top places in America to live in

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 6:44 PM
Updated: Mar. 6, 2019 6:44 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Med City Makes Top 5

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

rochester makes a list of the top places to live in the u.s. according to the website livability dot com, rochested grabbed the fifth spot of the top 100 places to live in the us for 2019. the website points to the mayo clinic and a great public transportatio n system, as well as the many year round activities in the med city. cara rucker was born and raised in rochester... she says she has lived all over the u.s but keeps coming home!xxx it just seems that in rochester that our public schools and private schools are just far above a lot of places in the us. and she adds that she has loved seeing the city expland over the years. boise idaho... earned
Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -1°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 0°
Austin
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 3°
Charles City
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -2°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -9°
Tracking rebounding temperatures and our ever-changing big weekend storm.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Cost of winter

Image

Death Investigation Next Steps

Image

Med City Makes Top 5

Image

Tracking Light Snow for Thursday

Image

Former band director honored through song

Image

Ash Wednesday blessings offered on the go

Image

Cemetery goes to great lengths to clear snow

Image

Snow removal companies warn weight of snow is a danger

Image

Home Invasion and Sexual Assault Arrest

Image

The Cost of Winter

Community Events