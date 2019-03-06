Speech to Text for Tracking Light Snow for Thursday

a cold mix of sun and clouds remains the theme for the day with temperatures set to return near 0 for the the overnight hours and start of thursday. winds have weakened which is helping limit blowing snow, but open highways could still see a few small drifts developing for the evening commute. light snow chances remain on track for thursday for areas along i-90 and south. less than an inch is expected for our area and higher totals can be found the further south you travel. if you have plans to get out to the state basketball tournament in des moines be aware the city is looking at a fresh 4-5" from this system - ice is also a big possibility. friday will be quiet with mostly cloudy skies and temps jumping into the upper 20s - a result of a powerful moisture transport heading in for the weekend. models continue to battle over the placement of our weekend storm. yes, we will be seeing precipitation but questions of how much and what type remain. there remain two main scenarios; a "warmer" track that brings the area more rain and a wintry mix with less snow, and a "colder" track that brings the heaviest snow our way. timing has remained the same - saturday & sunday morning will bring the heaviest precipitation. to make matters worse, strong winds gusting near 35 to 40 mph are expected during this time. precipitation type will determine the blowing snow potential. as always, the stormteam is keeping a very close eye on every new model run that comes out and delivering the information straight to you! tonight: partly cloudy. lows: near 0. wind chills near -5 to -10. winds: northwest becoming northeast at 5 to 10 mph. thursday: partly to mostly cloudy/scatter ed light snow south of i-90 highs: upper teens. winds: east southeast at 5 to 10 mph. thursday night: mostly cloudy. lows: low teens. winds: east at 5 to 10 mph. thank you sara. / band teacher