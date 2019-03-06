Speech to Text for Former band director honored through song

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in austin the high school band is honoring a former band director... not with a statue or plaque...but with his own composed song k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox takes us to the halls of austin high.xxx band teacher remembered-pkgll-1 lowerthird2line:song honors former band director austin, mn nat:music vo:students are preparing for what many are saying is the greatest honor. band teacher remembered-pkgll-3 its such a great opportunity because it's not something most highschool students get to do band teacher remembered-pkgll-4 vo: their practicing for dave kallman...he was a the band director at the school for many years. in 20-16 he passed away...but his legacy lives on at the school. the current band director talked to me about the music: band teacher remembered-pkgll-5 we wanted to know what we can do that will be a lasting other than music and some chairs band teacher remembered-pkgll-6 vo:students will put their skills to the test at the next band concert in may. sot: its a very unique privildge and im very excited to get to do it. reporting in albert lea jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / the band is still looking for funding for the concert in may. band teacher remembered-tag-2 you can find more details on how to donate with this story on kimt-dot-com. /