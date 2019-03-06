Speech to Text for Ash Wednesday blessings offered on the go

a couple of pastors from different churches in rochester are making sure everyone gets the chance to get their ashes on this ash wednesday.xxx ashes to go-vo-1 lowerthird2line:people get 'ashes to go' for ash wednesday rochester, mn would you like the blessing? wonderful lowerthird2line:people get 'ashes-to-go' for ash wednesday rochester, mn karna hagen- moskalik is just one of the ministers that braved the cold to give what they call "ashes-to-go". where people can get their blessings for ash wendesday on the way the work - in case they don't have time to go to church. while some might think doing the blessing on the go loses its meaning - moskalik sees it as a way of bringing religion outside of the church.xxx ashes to go-sot-1 ashes to go-sot-2 we can experience god everywhere. we don't have to be in the church to experience good. and i think it's a helpful reminder. people can be reminded on their way to work and hopefully it brings a little peace to them. this is the seventh year 'ashes to go' have been offered in rochester.