Cemetery goes to great lengths to clear snow

The crew had to snowshoe about a mile to access the maintenance shed.

seen recently is having an impact you might not have considered... at cemeteries. today - we checked in in with the minnesota state veteran's cemetery in preston to see how it's faring this winter. preston veterans snow-vo-1 lowerthird2line:clearing snow at the mn state veterans cemetery preston, mn cemetery administrator robert gross and his crew snow-shoed about a mile from the gates of the cemet ery to their maintenance shed after the blizzard roughly a week ago. the shed contains the supplies and tools they need to clear the grounds. the paths are clear and open... because making the cemetery accessible to visitors and ready for burials is the staff's top priority.xxx preston veterans snow-sot-1 lowerthird2line:robert gross administrator, minnesota state veterans cemetery when families come out that they can go where they'd like to go. we don't want to be sitting here and telling families no im sorry you can't go visit your loved one because of this the cemetery doesn't place headstones in the winter - as the snow and ice prevent them from being installed. the goal is to have them in place by memorial day - but that too is dependent on the weather. / /
