Speech to Text for Snow removal companies warn weight of snow is a danger

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the amount of snow we have is impacting every aspect of life... including school... travel... and our homes. today k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is learning a snow rain mixture on the way is causing concerns about the weight of snow on your roof as well as where it is all going to go when it melts. he joins us now live - brian?xxx school seclusion rooms legislation-lintro-2 amy many houses you can see already have inches of snow caked up on top. i've had various snow removal experts give me different answers about how to get rid of it--but all say it is a concern.xxx weight of the snow-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:snow removal mason city, ia darwin branstad says he usually goes up on the roof to blow some of the snow off with his small snow blower but this year - he had surgury and hasn't been able to clean it off. snow removal companies are advising home owners to leave the work to the professionals... but branstad says that's just another cost he can't pay.xxx weight of the snow-mpkg-3 i am disabled veteran and i can't afford to hire someone so if it goes the insurance company will have to take care of it. / school seclusion rooms legislation-ltag-2 it isn't just roofs that are an issue--the storm drains are covered with snow - which means melting snow has no where to go. those with the city were out earlier this afternoon doing their best to clean some of those out. live in mason city - brian tabick - kimt news 3. / thank you brian. the city will continue to put no parking signs out as it pushes the snow back. / just