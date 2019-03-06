Speech to Text for Home Invasion and Sexual Assault Arrest

we're learning disturbing detials about a home invasion and sexual assualt case in winona county. the sheriff's office...and the saint charles police department...hel d a press conference just a couple of hours ago to talk about an arrest made in the case. kimt news three's brooke mckivergan was there...and joins us now in studio with more. brooke...the details in this case are very unsettling?xxx armed home invasion-bmintro-2 raquel, 30- year-old zane pederson from spicer, minnesota has been arrested for first degree criminal sexual conduct, first degree burglary, kidnapping, and threats of violence. because the investigation is still ongoing, the name of the victim is not being released at this time but the details of this case are chilling.xxx armed home invasion-mpkg-1 armed home invasion-mpkg-3 on the night of november 18th, authorities pederson broke into a womans home in saint charles while her and her child were sleeping. she was woken up by a noise to find a man, later identified as pederson, standing at the foot of her bed wearing a mask and holding a gun. she was bound with a zip tie and was sexually assaulted multiple times...she was kept captive in her home for over 5 hours. those with the winona county sheriff's office say they're relieved to finally have pederson off the streets. armed home invasion-mpkg-2 "a relief for us, we still have a lot of work to do. it's not over by any means we still have a lot of work to do but it was a huge sense of relief that we were able to put somebody into custody in this." / armed home invasion-bmtag-2 pederson is being charged with a long list of 8 different crimes... and raquel...he's is being held on a one million dollar bail. / thank you brooke. pederson is also being charged for burglary of the same home just two days before the sexual assault case. he appeared in court this morning in winona county. /