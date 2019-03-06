Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Male found dead on Olmsted County road had multiple gunshot wounds Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Car crashes into liquor store

It happened at Cheers Liquor in Albert Lea.

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 4:43 PM
Updated: Mar. 6, 2019 4:43 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Speech to Text for Car crashes into liquor store

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

stressful day at a local liquor store...where a vehicle crashed into the building. it happened at cheers liquor in albert lea. kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox is there live with the very latest...jeremia h?xxx increase in gun apps-lintro-2 hat's right...i'm here at cheers liquor in albert lea where crews are now working to board the building up now after a car just ran into the building. i spoke to the store owner who says no one was hurt...but they were pretty shaken. cheers liquor-livevo-1 cheers liquor-livevo-3 the store owner says she was training a new employee when he heard the loud crash come through the back of the store. broken glass and bottles are what remain after an accident that could cost more than 5- thousand dollars. the store owner tells me she's still shocked.xxx cheers liquor-livesot-1 cheers liquor-livesot-3 and all of a sudden came sudden came right into the door se thought she hit the break but she slammed on the gas there was bush lite everywhere gain the owner says no one was hurt...jennifer also tells me that this isnt the first time this has happened.... police are investigating the incident. thanks jeremiah. the investigation is ongoing...but the stores owner says it appears the driver of the car pressed the gas instead of the brake. /
Mason City
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 6°
Albert Lea
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 6°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 6°
Charles City
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 5°
Rochester
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: 0°
Tracking rebounding temperatures and our ever-changing big weekend storm.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Home Invasion and Sexual Assault Arrest

Image

The Cost of Winter

Image

Car crashes into liquor store

Image

Emergency Preparedness

Image

Tracking Light Snow Showers Thursday

Image

Highway 14 Project moves forward

Image

Survey results are in

Image

Big agenda at Mason City City Council

Image

Playoff basketball highlights from Tuesday

Image

Helping Music Man Square

Community Events