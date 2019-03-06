Clear
Emergency Preparedness

A meeting in Northwood is teaching people how to be prepared for the worst.

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 4:41 PM
Updated: Mar. 6, 2019 4:41 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Speech to Text for Emergency Preparedness

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in case of an emergency...it's important to be prepared. and those living and working in rural communities face some difficult challenges. rural preparedness-vo-1 lowerthird2line:planning in case of an emergency northwood, ia first responders and care facility administrators are at this rural preparedness conference right now in northwood. scott halbach is the lutheran retirment home administrator--. rural preparedness-vo-3 he's seen first hand the importance of being ready for an emergency. he was there when a chemical explosion in march of 20-14 forced him to evacuate his facility of around one- hundred residents.xxx rural preparedness-sot-1 lowerthird2line:scott halbach administrator, lutheran retirement home it's important to make sure you have plans in place both from a transportation prespective and a shelter because a lot of our residents can't go in to general homes they need houses that are one level and have enough room for their needs. halbach says that was the first time he has ever evacuated his entire facility. but weather like we are seeing this winter makes him realize the importance of having an emergency plan in place. /
