Speech to Text for Tracking Light Snow Showers Thursday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the winds have calmed a bit this morning reducing the blowing snow but some partially covered roads remain so pay extra attention to the road this morning. feels like temperatures are once again in the teens below zero so don't forget to bundle up! it'll be a day with a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures remain cool in the middle to upper teens. wind chills will stay between 5 and á10 degrees today. clouds will increase for tonight as we once again hover near the zero degree mark for lows, but with a light wind we shouldn't see such drastic wind chills. looking towards thursday, a few light snow showers will be possible in the morning through the afternoon for north iowa with just a couple tenths of an inch expected. a surge of moisture on the back side of the system may bring some isolated light snow and minor freezing drizzle through the evening into the overnight hours. at least friday is looking decent with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 20's. the questions with the weekend storm are not will we have a storm but what type of precipitation will we see and how much? the precipitation will start saturday morning and continue pretty much through sunday midday. we will likely start with a wintry mix of ice/snow/rain saturday morning transitioning to rain for saturday afternoon as temperatures climb to the middle 30's. this will quickly turn over to snow for saturday evening/night that will last into sunday around noon. the snow and rain could be heavy at times and it will be windy during this system. there still isn't much confidence in announcing totals yet but expect delays for the weekend. mild air will continue into next week with more rain chances for wednesday. today: mix of sun & clouds. highs: mid to upper teens. winds: southwest becoming northwest at 10 to 15 mph. tonight: partly cloudy/increas ing clouds. lows: near á1. winds: northwest becoming northeast at 3 to 6 mph. thursday: isolated light snow/partly sunny ne. highs: upper