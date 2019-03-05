Speech to Text for Highway 14 Project moves forward

á too./// in one of his first bills signed as governer á tim walz has approved funding for a major highway project in our area. but it's been a long road to get to this point. last year á former governor mark dayton signed a bill to allocate funding for expanding highway 14 between owatonna and dodge center. originally á that money wasn't going to be available until 20á22. but as kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan is finding out á a tuneáup in the legislation's wording means the project could break ground much sooner.xxx it's taken five years, but we are one step closer to seeing improvements to the final stretch of highway 14. that stretch runs 12.5 miles between owatonna and dodge center. once it's widened... all of highway 14 from mankato to rochester will be 4 lanes, meaning less congestion and more room for big rigs. beth hodgman has been lobbying for the project since 20á13. "my husband scott hodgman was killed on highway 14 november of 2012 coming home from work." the wording of the legislation had to be tweaked to free up funding for the project ááá but now the measure is signed and ready to move forward. "the original bill would've had the project completed in 2023 and now it will be completed in 2021 so it really moved to project up 2 years." and while she's cautiously optimistic. she's not ready to celebrate just yet. "i'm apprehensive to believe it until i actually see dirt being turned, i'm going to be cautious about it." her angst stems from a long string of disappointment . "we've been lobbying we've been told there's no money there's no money, then we get told oh it's the wording in the bill. it's always something with them it's like they don't want to take responsibility for this road and they need to." for his part paulson is adamant that changes are coming soon. "we'd expect full construction to be going next summer 2020 and 2021 with completion in the fall of 21." hodgman is eager for the day the project is finally finished. "we're all paying the taxes and we all deserve to have a safer the cost for the final stretch of the project will be just under 1 hundred 50 million dollars./// we hear of dangerous