we start tonight with continuing coverage in rochester. we're learning how residents will be able to make decisions for rochester public schools on the november ballot. but first... how we got here. in april of last year á a 5áyear projection report found rápás is seeing a surge in students... especially when it comes to elementary and middle school enrollment. since then... the district has looked at temporary options such as boundary changes to even out enrollment across rochester schools. but now... a more permanent solution will sit in the hands of rochester voters. kimt news 3's isabella basco is digging a little deeper into what this could mean for students á parents á and taxpayers. isabella? george... the survey results are in. the majority of the community supports the base plan to build a new elementary and middle school and reconstruct bishop and longfellow elementary to address overcapacity. the best way to sum up parents' reaction is to call it "mixed." the price tag of the soá called base plan is 163 million dollars. parent ryan knotts is in favor of reconstructio n. "i think in the longáterm it would be better off. it would be more disruptive if they don't do anything." he has no reservations about expanding bishop elementary where his children are enrolled. "it's not so much the size of the school, it's the size of the classroom. whatever they got to do to get the ratios down... so they have more room for everything they need so they stop taking space away." but renee frost, who has a daughter who will begin middle school next year, would rather see the district build new schools. "if you are gonna build more schools to fit more students, there's really no point in reconstructin g both schools. i think it's a waste of money. you are gonna do one or do the other. larger schools with more kids doesn't necessarily mean a better learning environment." frost has no desire to see class sizes swell. "she is the kind of student who works better with small class sizes. i already kind of see how over capacitated the middle school is with my son. i don't think cramming more students in that school is necessarily the better answer either." knotts ááá meantime ááá is just happy to see the problems being addressed without delay. "it's better to address stuff now rather than wait until it becomes a bigger issue. i think stuff will just cost more the longer you put it off." the school board will decide at their next meeting whether or not they'll ask voters to approve a bond referendum for the base plan. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. the school board wants the bond referendum to happen this november./// it's a developing story we want to make sure