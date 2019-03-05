Speech to Text for Big agenda at Mason City City Council

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the mason city council is tackling three pretty big issues tonight. first... just yesterday á the mayor announced a proposal for a new á multiá million dollar apartment complex á and tonight the public is getting to weigh in. second... the council is selecting a contractor for the next phase of the river city renaissance project. specifically... for the multiá purpose arena piece of the puzzle. and third... will the paving project go on in central heights... despite thousands of dollars in costs to the neighbordhood s residents? kimt news 3's brian tabick is getting the answers to all of our questions tonight. he joins us now live. brian? george... a very full agenda tonightááeven having to to move items around and new projects already getting larger. so let's get in to it.xxx it is a major project. the developers planning the huge apartment complex for mason city answered the public's questions tuesday. the project has actually grown in size since your press release instead of 113 units i think read 133 units. the council unanimously approved an upcoming public hearing. the next piece, approving phase two of the multipurpose arena project. natural sound: masson yes adams yes toma yes approved unanimously. the central height paving project has been pushed back after residents cried foul over property tax increases to fund the work. the city says it would chip in 60 percent. i just think you need to file the will of the people whatever that is 50 noná respondents that's apathy you can't afford somebody for not being noná respondent. 40 people were enough to sway the council. the body rejected the project. natural sound: masson no toma yes adams those with the city say they're still working to have a development agreement with gatehouse capital ready to vote on at the next city council meeting. in mason city brian tabick káiá mát news three./// thank you brian. coming up later in the newscast á we'll explain how that agreement will actually help the music man sqaure á too./// in one of his first bills signed as governer