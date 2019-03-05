Speech to Text for Playoff basketball highlights from Tuesday

the mayo civic center. five seed lourdes versus four seed la crescent hokah at the big stage. the lancers were the ones that shined the most. very first basket of the game luke schwartzoff goes off for the triple. la crescent hokah stormed out of the game, zach todd with the layup to extend the lead. eagles doing all they can to get back in this one, matthew hayford with the jumper from beyond the arc. their season would end however as la crescent hokah wins 74 lancers would face the winner of top seeded lake city and zumbrota mazeppa. tigers get some offense from this man. reid gastner is money from the outside as lác has a big lead. it would continue, nathan heise cuts up the floor and hits the left handed layup. lake city rolls through this one... gastner to ethan heightá man who slams it down. tigers win 49 to 37. in oneááa four seed hayfield and five seed blooming prairie in action, vikings luke dudycha starts us off with the layup. then it's the awesome blossoms turn, parker vaith with his toes beyond the line, hits the three pointer. then he's gonna do it one more time, the junior with another three pointer as we have a good one. but hayfield had too much at the end, eighth grader isaac matti with the trey. vikings advance 50 to 48. they'll play houston or spring grove, defense reigned supreme in this game. hurricanes mikkel schutte with the block. it took more than five minutes for both teams to score a basket in the second half but now we're cooking... the baseline three pointer is good from caiden danielson and houston takes the lead. but then here comes the top seeded lions, alex folz inside to ethan matzke... the senior outmuscles everyone for the bucket in the paint. spring grove wins 45 to 42. the niacc men's basketball team has been posting win after win this season á but beginning tonight was when the wins really started to count for the seventhá ranked trojans. niacc hosts little priest for the region 11 tournament. reynald laurent starts off the warriors with a midrange floater. followed by a corner three from earl gresham. but the trojans would take over á quentin hardrict finds wendell matthews at the rim for the finsh. then the trojans put on a dunk contest á hardrict with the alley oop to deundra roberson. and the play of the game á trey sampson posterizes the defense... niacc wins