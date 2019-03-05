Clear
Helping music man square

The River City Renaissance Project could help fund the iconic museum.

over the years music man square in mason city has struggled with making ends meet. and those in charge say it's because they don't get any help. the river city renaissance project would change that for the iconic museum. according to the executive director á most museums are run by nonprofits and don't generate a lot of income... including music man square. but if they can sign an agreement with gatehouse capital á they'd be getting a steady income through renting out the conference center in the hotelááand that money is really we have quiet a large utility bill in a 35 square foot building so a lot of it would go towards utility but you would be surprised how much goes to insurance. we have to insure all of the instruments in collections in the buildings as well as casualty insurance that kind of thing. while the museum will stay inside music man square áá they'll have to put some money into it to meet the bond requirements residents voted for in 20á 17.
We continue to track below average temps and a messy weekend ahead.
