Speech to Text for BISHOP GARRIGAN VS. MONTEZUMA

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

state basketball tournament coverage continues this week in iowa as the boys get their turn to try to grab a state title in des moines. káiámát news 3 sports á kaleb gillock was in des moines to catch this morning's class oneáa quarterfinal featuring bishop garrigan.xxx hey guys á for the golden bears á as result of a coaching change late in the seaon á the golden bears have had to fight through a lot of adversity á but has still managed to find a way to win basketball games. but they'd have to take on montezuma in the 1a quarterfinal. we start in the first quarter with the braves out of the gate early á hunter ray attacks the lane and works around the big for the finish. but the golden bears were ready to rise and shine á as angelo winkel elevates for the dunk. the braves were efficient behind the arc á trey shearer drops the three from the corner á giving us a 47 to 29 score at the half. but the garrigan comes out of the locker room strong á tj schnurr off the wing for the three á he led the golden bears with 19 points. then john joyce can't get the fnish á but winkel is there for the backup. but it's not enough á the golden bears drop this one 78 to 65. "it's just really disappointing, i guess, but at the same hand it's just, you know, not necessarily mad how we played. we know we played hard, we know we gave everything we got. it just really sucks to lose." "for them to just keep fighting, believing in a new system structure and to win those games and come down here, i mean that encapsulated their whole career right there. that's what they've done their whole career." bishop garrigan finishes the season with a 19 and seven record. in des moines á kaleb gillock á kimt news 3 sports.///