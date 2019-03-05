Speech to Text for Walz announces clean energy plan

down the plan for us - we go now to kimt news 3's raquel hellman. raquel - what can you tell us?xxx walz clean energy-bmvo-2 walz clean energy-bmvo-3 amy and katie - governor walz laid out his plans today - saying now is the time to start taking climate change seriously.xxx walz clean energy-bmsotvo-1 walz clean energy-bmvo-4 climate change is an existential threat. we must take immediate action. and i've said this from the last several years and it's more apparent now - if washington won't lead, minnesota will lead and we are doing that today. walz clean energy-bmsotvo-5 the governor's plan includes 3 parts. the first is to get all electric utility companies to only use carbon-free energy resources by 20-50. the proposal gives each company flexibility to decide how to meet that standard. the second part would require companies to prioritize clean energy resources when replacing or adding new sources of power. and lastly - the proposal calls for the expansion of the conservation improvement program - which helps minnesotans save on their utilities by using energy more efficiently. these policies look to further the success of minnesota's next generation energy act - which was passed in 2007. katie - that law requires utility companies to get at least 25 percent of the state's electricity from renewable sources by 20- 25...but that goal was actually met back in 20-17. / thank you raquel.