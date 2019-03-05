Speech to Text for Clear Lake Boys Writing History

going to be made at the state tournament á but one local basketball team is doing all of the writting. káiámát news three sports á kaleb gillock á is in des moines with the details.xxx hey guys á that's right á until this year á the clear lake basketball team only had three state tournament appearances á those came back in 68 á 73 á and 79. but they had never won a tournament game... ... and that's what the lions were looking to do today. we start in the first quarter á carson toebe drops the three for the lions to strike first. but the hawks would answer á kyle kelly sinks the corner three á he's go for nine points. there was one guy the lions were concerned with which was this guy á mitch krogmann á with the jam to spark the hawks. but the lions start to pull away á drew enke á plenty of time to shoot and drains the three from up top. á he'd lead all scorers with 22 points. fourth quarter á lions lead by eight and enke gets a much needed andáone and for the first time in school history á the clear lake boys can say they're headed to the semis with a 61 to 46 victory. "i mean we do a great job of just staying flat and not letting anything get to us so so you know drew made the nice andáone you know later there but yeah we made made our run after they made theirs." "nobody here has been to state yet but you couldn't tell we played confident i though with everybody on the squad á we just came out played well and got a dub." "we haven't had any team boys or girls ever win down here so you know to kinda get that first win was big and just means a lot to these guys and obviously a lot to the town." the lions improve to 24á0 to advance to thursday's semifinal against firstá seeded norwalk at two o'clock. in des moines á kaleb gillock á kimt news 3