Speech to Text for Golden Apple Award

to avoid going to school in it's time now to recognize a local teacher who's admired by her students (and her coá workers alike. kimt news 3's annalise johnson introduces us to this week's golden apple award winner.xxx she's a teacher who's dedicated to the success of her students. let's head inside and congratulate this week's golden apple winner, mrs. lutes. nat: you were nominated for the kimt golden apple award and you won. what really? mrs. terri lutes was honored in front of her jefferson elementary school kindergartene rs. nat: she was nominated by someone very special who does an awesome job at jefferson as well, miss karen. her paraprofessio nal karen lambrecht nominated her they've been a team for 17 years. "i've seen so many gains and strengths in all of the children that we've worked with especially with her education and her knowledge." nat: lutes and lambrecht teach kindergartene rs who have autism. just as their students learn from them... they also learn from each other. "she has awesome patience and she guides me and teaches me" "karen and i have a really special bond. friendship and para teacher bond. and its very special coming from her." it's the care and attention she gives her students that earned her the golden apple award. "teaching the kids i work with, many of them don't talk so hearing their first word or them getting across to me about something that they want for the first time is very exciting." "she's a wonderful person and she's a wonderful coá worker." with this week's golden apple award in rochester i'm annalise johnson kimt news 3. congratulatio ns mrs. lutes. if you want to nominate a teacher á head to kimt dot com and click on golden apple