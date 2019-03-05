Speech to Text for Fentanyl Fells Law Officer

recovering after coming into contact with a substance believed to be fentanyl. now á we're looking to see how much of this stuff is in circulation. kimt news 3's alex jirgens joins us live in mason city. alex?xxx george á the fentanyl crisis is not yet widespread in our area, that according to mason city police chief jeff brinkley. however á law enforcement agencies á including iowa state patrol á are aware of this growing problem.xxx it's a powerful synthetic opiate that has the power to kill. "it's definitely there and it's increasing across the board with law enforcement." while trooper ochoa hasn't personally seen too many cases of fentanyl being found in the area... the iowa state patrol has adopted new policies when it comes to handling controlled substances. "nitrile gloves are usually used, we're all issued narcan, and depending on the situation, some type of mask will be worn when it handling an unknown substance or a fentanyl substance." the cerro gordo county sheriffs office hasn't seen much in terms of seizing fentanyl. however á deputy tami cavett has noticed more fentanyl patches. "when they take that off, you're still exposed to the chemical that is exposed on that patch. and so it absorbs through your skin." and when dealing with substances like this á it's time to layer up. "we've got a couple different types of gloves just like the medical gloves, the latex gloves, we'll wear those. and we'll also wear black gloves that will protect your hands from a little more, whether that's something wet that could stick you, something like that, our speaking with mason city police chief jeff brinkley á who is also part of the north central iowa drug task force á he tells me he's unaware of any cases of pure fentanyl. however á as some may mix fentanyl into drugs like heroin á during the last quarter of 20á 18... nearly 300 grams of heroin were seized. live in mason city á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// thank you alex. and there are continued calls for narcan á to be put into more first responder