Speech to Text for Hy-Vee Distribution Center

it was a proposed hyá vee distribution center that would bring hundreds of jobs to austin. now... representative s with the grocery chain are pulling out. hyávee says changing initiatives led them to the decision. the project would have resulted in a more than 1á million squareá foot facility alongside iá90. the building would serve as a warehouse for food that would fill shelves throughout our area. austin is disappointed by the decision.xxx to not have that moving forward is frustrating but understandabl e with what they're seeing in the marketplace. the president of hyávee says quote: "we are stepping away from the project at this time but are not saying that we won't ever revisit the