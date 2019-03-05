Clear
Hy-Vee Distribution Center

The proposed facility would have brought jobs to Austin

Posted: Mar. 5, 2019 6:35 PM
Updated: Mar. 5, 2019 6:35 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

it was a proposed hyá vee distribution center that would bring hundreds of jobs to austin. now... representative s with the grocery chain are pulling out. hyávee says changing initiatives led them to the decision. the project would have resulted in a more than 1á million squareá foot facility alongside iá90. the building would serve as a warehouse for food that would fill shelves throughout our area. austin is disappointed by the decision.xxx to not have that moving forward is frustrating but understandabl e with what they're seeing in the marketplace. the president of hyávee says quote: "we are stepping away from the project at this time but are not saying that we won't ever revisit the
We continue to track below average temps and a messy weekend ahead.
