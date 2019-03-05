Speech to Text for Tracking A Little Snow Here, Sunshine There, and A Messy Weekend Storm

weather-live-3 weather-live-6 weather-live-7 it is a cold day across our area. if you made the trip to downtown rochester today this was the seen. as folks brave the weather in the med city... crews spent the early morning cleaning up peace plaza. clouds will continue to fill in through the evening hours accompanied by isolated chances for a few flurries. winds will remain fairly strong from the west southwest which will cause patchy blowing snow across the area - impacting the evening commute by limiting visibility and recreating spotty slick spots. temperatures will remain near zero degrees for overnight lows, so at least we're not having to worry about record breaking lows again! with that being said, wind chills are expected to remain near -15 tonight and tomorrow morning. looking to thursday, a system will impact areas to the south but north iowa may not be able to escape some light snow where a couple tenths of an inch are possible. friday will be the warmest day of the workweek with highs in the upper 20's and partly sunny skies. we remain on track to see a messy wintry system this weekend coming in from the southwest. it'll be another tricky system thanks to temperatures popping into the upper 30s for saturday, changing precipitation from snow to rain and everything in between. snow will be the dominant precip type saturday night into sunday morning. temperatures look to remain near the freezing point for the rest of sunday, which will impact snow amounts across the region. snow is expected to taper off coming into sunday evening. winds will gust near 35 mph. plan for plowable snow, patchy blowing snow, and a good amount of rainfall during this timeframe. tonight: partly to mostly cloudy. lows: near 0. winds: west northwest at 5 to 10 mph. gusts near 25 mph. wednesday: mostly sunny. highs: upper teens. winds: west southwest at 5 to 15 mph. wednesday night: partly cloudy. lows: near 1. winds: west northwest at 5 to 10 mph. thank you sara.