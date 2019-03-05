Clear
School principals discuss snow day relief billl

The bill introduced in the Iowa House looks to limit the number of days schools will have to make up after a winter full of delays and cancellations.

makeup cap on school days-vo-3 school districts are having to schedule make up days because of this season's snowfall. but there may be some relief on the way in iowa. makeup cap on school days-vo-1 lowerthird2line:bill on makeup cap on school days kimt news 3 a bill introduced in the state legislature would limit the amount of time a public or accredited non-public school would need to make up to no more than 5 days or 30 hours. principals who we spoke with say that a permanent law change may not be the answer.xxx makeup cap on school days-sots-1 lowerthird2line:bill carlson principal, central springs elementary school "maybe by putting in their proposal for the 2018-19 school year, that would be a great thing for them to do. but we haven't had problems like this for a long time, so i don't think we need to change a bunch of things for one season." lowerthird2line:jason miner principal, north iowa christian school "i think no precedent should be set on this. it should be if it's a one time thing, and then we can reevaluate it and see if we're going to do it another time, if it should so present itself." so far - central springs has missed 11 days of school - while north iowa christian school has missed 12. / while
