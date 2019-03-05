Speech to Text for Actor's untimely death raises awareness about stroke symptoms

fans continue to mourn the loss of actor luke perry... who died after suffering a massive stroke. but it's a wake up call for everyone to know the signs if you're having one. stroke luke perry-vo-1 stroke luke perry-vo-3 we first told you about bruce schmoll last may. he had a stroke about a year ago when he was shaving. he credits his strong recovery to knowing the symptoms.xxx stroke luke perry-sot-1 lowerthird2line:bruce schmoll stroke survivor my wife came into the bathroom and fortunately she recognized the early symptoms of having a stroke and that led to putting a lot of things in motion that ultimately led to my recovery. stroke luke perry-sot-4 just by knowing the symptoms of stroke. if you see that either in yourself or your coworker or loved one, if you recognize that and call for emergency medical care, we may be able to treat it that much more quickly and lessen the likelihood that they would have a disabling stroke or even one that results in death. stroke luke perry-sot-3 an easy acronym to remember the symptoms is fast. face - is your face drooping or weak? arms - are your arms weak? speech - is your speech slurred? and time - act fast because time matters when treating a stroke. call for help as soon as possible. /