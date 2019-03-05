Clear
Smart Transit routes impacted by the winter weather

The Smart Transit routes intended to lessen the impact of Mayo Clinic's consolidation plan have been shortened or cancelled altogether due to the severe winter.

consolidation of mayo's albert lea and austin campuses caused a lot stress for patients. to remedy that...smart transit offered bus routes this year between campuses. but the weather we've seen led to a rocky...or should we say an icy start. smart transit service-vo-1 lowerthird2line:smart transit off to a snowy start albert lea, mn we spoke to a representative with smart transit. they say in the month of february - many routes have been cancelled or shortened because of the weather. smart transit says heavy snow is narrowing streets and causing headaches.xxxx smart transit service-sot-1 it's extremely challenging for our bus drivers to try to manuever through those streets if smart transit isn't able to make it down the street - they tell us they will get in contact with riders to determine a different pickup location. /
We continue to track below average temps and a messy weekend ahead.
