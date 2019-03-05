Speech to Text for Library built to double as a storm shelter

if you lost power to your house in the winter - where would you go to stay warm? parts of kasson lost power for an hour yesterday when a dump truck snagged a power line - causing an outage. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is finding out where kasson community members can go in an emergency.xxx library architecture and heat-pkgll-1 lowerthird2line:annalise johnson ajohnson@kimt.com it's more than just a place to check out a good book. library architecture and heat-pkgll-3 the kasson public library moved into its new home in 2016... a building designed with two purposes: to be the town's go-to place for reading materials and technology - and a safe shelter. "you can see the concrete if you look close." director art tiff explains the library is made entirely of concrete - steel rebar - and an insullator. "will retain its heat or coolness for up to a week" when part of the town lost power yesterday - the library included - its emergency lights and system were put to the test for the first time since the library occupied the building. library architecture and heat-pkgll-4 "it was a very successful day as far as that goes, especially in extreme cold as it was yesterday." library architecture and heat-pkgll-6 its concrete architecture and few windows - which are unshatterable fema grade - mean the building can protect those inside in any kind of emergency situation - such as the extreme cold or a tornado. first responders have a key to let people inside even when the library is closed. "there's several other locations in the community, but none that could house as many as we could here." art wants to remind people that the library is a safe shelter. one patron i spoke to wasn't aware of the library's dual- purpose until today. library architecture and heat-pkgll-5 "its beneficial. it's good to know that its somewhere to go in case something like that happens." library architecture and heat-pkgll-7 "the building is here and its for them to use." the kasson public library also has an emergency supply closet. they have enough water and personal hygiene items to last a couple of days but they're working on continuing to build that supply. in kasson annalise johnson kimt news 3. / coming up on kimt news 3 at 6 - we'll take a closer look at how the library's concrete shell protects against severe weather in the summertime. /