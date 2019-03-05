Speech to Text for Tobacco Age Increase Proposal

it's a discussion that's been happening in many of our communities. at what age should you be able to purchase tobacco products? it's a conversation that's now happening in olmsted county. kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live with how this would affect potential buyers...calyn what are you finding out?xxx tobacco 21-liveintro-2 amy...raquel - right now if you walk into a gas station you have to be 18 years old to be able to buy tobacco products. but olmsted county public health is recommending a change to the county's current ordinance... that would raise the age to buy from 18 to 21.xxx tobacco 21-minipkg-1 tobacco 21-minipkg-2 statistics show more teens are vaping than ever before. so much so... nat: i am officially declaring e- cigarettes among youth an epidemic in the united states. the u-s surgeon general raised his concerns in december. olmsted county public health says the age jump would include e- cigarettes... which would help put a dent in the concerning trend. people in the community have differing views. tobacco 21-minipkg-4 raising the age in my opinion is a step in the right direction. tobacco 21-minipkg-3 more rules, probably not that effective. / tobacco 21-livetag-2 many people i spoke to off- camera... even with cigarettes in their hands... say they should make the age to buy tobacco products older than 21. reporting live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / the olmsted county board of commissioners is holding a public hearing about the proposed change. it will be on tuesday, april 2nd at 9 a-m at the government center. and albert lea is also considering a proposal to increase the tobacco age to 21. /