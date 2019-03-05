Speech to Text for Suspicious Death Investigation

we start this afternoon with a developing story in olmsted county. authorities are investigating a suspicious death that they say could be a murder, there are still more questions than answers surrounding the case...but here's what we know right now. suspicious death-vo-1 suspicious death-vo-2 an adult man was found dead just before four o'clock this morning in the middle of the street on the 23-hundred block of 45th stret southeast. a person who was driving to work saw the man and called 9-1-1. the bureau of criminal aprehension is on scene after the death was deemed suspicious because of 'aparement trauma' the man suffered. olmsted county sheriff kevin torgerson says the b-c-a can help them figure out who the victim is and possibly who else is involved by doing a full computerized picture of the entire scene.xxx suspicious death-sot-1 suspicious death-sot-3 theyll do it from several different angles and draw this nice picture of what it looks like right now, undisturbed, as close as we can get before we go in there and start getting closer in. authorities say the sub zero temperatures is making the investigation more difficult. /