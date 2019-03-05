Speech to Text for Truckers Supporting Future Truckers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

out the a local community college is helping address a nationwide problem by setting up a program to help truck driving students finish their classes. an alumni started the foundation 'truckers supporting future truckers.' it gives financial aid to driving students, like raphael lebron. he went from homelessness into the program hoping to better his career and become a driver. for him, the aid from the foundation is keeping him in school and is because i feel like they care about us. and that feels good when someone cares about you right? it makes a big change in a lot of people's lives, including mine. so. the truck driving program instructor says most students don't have problems with the tuition of the program but paying for gas to get to school, paying licensing and permit fees add up