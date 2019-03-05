Clear
New program helps trucking industry

Posted: Mar. 5, 2019 7:28 AM
Updated: Mar. 5, 2019 7:28 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

the nation is facing a major shortage in truck drivers, and riverland community college in austin is trying to help. jonathon rymer (rimeá er)has been teaching at the college's truck driving program for 8 years. it has a new foundation called "truckers supporting future truckers", which helps students pay to finish the program. he says the industry is in 'crisis mode'.... needing over 44 thousand drivers over the next ten years in minnesota alone... according to rymer. and this foundation is just one creative way to help. there's no one thing that we're going to do that's going to make a huge difference. but if we do a lot of little things a lot of little things do add up. that's kind of the plan with this new program. we also talked to a beneficiary of the foundation who says it's changing his life. we'll have that story
We're tracking well below normal temps followed by a messy weekend storm.
