Speech to Text for Tracking More Cold Air and Snow Chances

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a cold feel to the morning with wind chills as low as 20 below zero. we will see highs returning to double digits above zero but a strong west northwest wind will hold wind chills below zero all day. expect a mix of sun and clouds with a few convective flurries possible this afternoon. don't expect any accumulations today. generally cool air continues tonight with lows near 0 and wind chills subzero. wednesday will hold another mix of sun and clouds with highs in the middle teens. looking to thursday, a system will impact areas to the south but north iowa may not be able to escape some light snow where a couple tenths of an inch are possible. friday will be the warmest day of the workweek with highs in the upper 20's and partly sunny skies. a strong signal for a messy weekend storm has been very consistent in model runs. saturday temperatures will climb to the middle 30's allowing for a soggy stretch of rain showers in the late morning through the afternoon. saturday evening/night we will see the rain transition to an icy mix and eventually snow. this snow, heavy at times, should persist into sunday morning at least. decent accumulations, both in rain and snow are possible. today: mix of sun and clouds/scatter ed flurries after noon. highs: low teens. wind chills á5 to á20. winds: west northwest at 15 to 25 mph. gusts near 30 mph. tonight: partly cloudy. lows: near 0. wind chills near