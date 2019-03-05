Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Death investigation undeway after body found on Olmsted County road Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Tracking More Cold Air and Snow Chances

Tracking More Cold Air and Snow Chances

Posted: Mar. 5, 2019 7:04 AM
Updated: Mar. 5, 2019 7:58 AM
Posted By: Brandon Libby

Speech to Text for Tracking More Cold Air and Snow Chances

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a cold feel to the morning with wind chills as low as 20 below zero. we will see highs returning to double digits above zero but a strong west northwest wind will hold wind chills below zero all day. expect a mix of sun and clouds with a few convective flurries possible this afternoon. don't expect any accumulations today. generally cool air continues tonight with lows near 0 and wind chills subzero. wednesday will hold another mix of sun and clouds with highs in the middle teens. looking to thursday, a system will impact areas to the south but north iowa may not be able to escape some light snow where a couple tenths of an inch are possible. friday will be the warmest day of the workweek with highs in the upper 20's and partly sunny skies. a strong signal for a messy weekend storm has been very consistent in model runs. saturday temperatures will climb to the middle 30's allowing for a soggy stretch of rain showers in the late morning through the afternoon. saturday evening/night we will see the rain transition to an icy mix and eventually snow. this snow, heavy at times, should persist into sunday morning at least. decent accumulations, both in rain and snow are possible. today: mix of sun and clouds/scatter ed flurries after noon. highs: low teens. wind chills á5 to á20. winds: west northwest at 15 to 25 mph. gusts near 30 mph. tonight: partly cloudy. lows: near 0. wind chills near
Mason City
Few Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -18°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -10°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -11°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -16°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -19°
We're tracking well below normal temps followed by a messy weekend storm.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Truckers Supporting Future Truckers

Image

New program helps trucking industry

Image

Suspicious death investigation

Image

Tracking More Cold Air and Snow Chances

Image

Death investigation underway in Olmsted Co.

Image

Mobility Hubs, Transit Villages

Image

Section playoff basketball highlights from Monday

Image

Changes to River City Renaissance Project

Image

Joining the Violent Crime Enforcement Team

Image

Women healthcare leaders

Community Events