Speech to Text for Mobility Hubs, Transit Villages

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sheriffs offices... as well as austin and kasson police departments./// convenient transportatio n is in high demand in a growing med city. and tonight á the rochester city council is making big decisions about how residents á future and current á can get around. the council approved the mayo west parking lot and graham park area as potential locations for what are called transit villages... which esentially means the two end points for a circular route. transit villages are basically mobility hubs where mixed income housing á structured parking á and transit stations come together as one. however, council member nick campion has a concern. one of my concerns here is seemingly putting a little bit of permanent fixture around these locations without seeing term sheets." the city (will move forward with the two potential locations. s0 á what's next? city council will need more specific details on things like price á and logistics before final approval.///