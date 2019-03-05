Clear
Section playoff basketball highlights from Monday

1A and 1AA playoffs are in full swing as teams hoped to advance to Saturday's semifinals.

Posted: Mar. 4, 2019 10:45 PM
Updated: Mar. 4, 2019 10:45 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

saturday's semifinals. brady williams and doverá eyota trying to upset reigning section champs caledonia, but the warrior's noah king is one of the best in the area, he drains the baseline three. his brother owen is a freshman standout at south dakota state. dáe looking to go up tempo, jack studer with the miss but blake blattner is there to clean up the mess. caledonia would match the tempo, long pass to casey storlie and the finish. and then the three ball by the senior. warriors win it three seed stewie taking on six seed st. charles. gameplan for the tigers, just lob it up to six foot eight will schetter he's sharp as cheddar as stewartville draws first blood. the saints though rolled out the box early, drew maloney to the lane, goes for the fade away and get's the friendly roll. then in transition, kooper vaughn streaking down the court, gets the and one. the saints are fired up, as they should be, st. charles wins 76 to 72, they'll face caledonia. over to 1áa three seed rushford peterson and six seed grand meadow, trojans senior landon skalet buries the triple as his team holds the lead. superlarks ball now, colt landers with the deep two to help out his team's cause. inside to the post, justin ruberg muscles up and hits it just outside the paint as rushford peterson runs away with it. trojans defeat grand meadow 71 to 45 to advance to saturday's semifinals. they'll play the winner of this one, kingsland versus randolph, this one was all rockets. carsyn gunderson drives to the lane and gets the bucket to go and one. let's do it again, dane elleráringer takes a stab at it and he grabs two more points. randolph has a huge lead late in the first. knights doing all they can... wyatt pruter with the off handed layup to go. but randolph advances to to play rushford peterson, 78 to 40 is your final
