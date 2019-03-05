Speech to Text for Changes to River City Renaissance Project

aimed to transform downtown mason city. tonight... two opportunities for the public and the city council to learn where the project stands á and ask whatever they'd like from the project's hotel developer. kimt news 3's brian tabick was there for it all and joins us now live á brian?/// george and katie á where i'm standing in the southbridge mall parking lot... which is the future site of the hotel part of the project. it would connect to music man square and a museum through a skywalk... but tonight á we're learning about a few changes to the project.xxx where will there be parking for any tenants of the mall? jim and val collison are picking the brain of gatehouse capital developer david rachie. they have a long history with the music man square. both of us were active in the formation and founding of the music man square. the highlyá anticipated project is evolving in an attempt to keep costs down. we've moved the convention center in to the same side as the hotel and moved the skywalk down a little bit down a little bit from coming through the glass in to music man sqaure. those changes are necessary because the price tag has increased since the initial gatehouse estimate in 20á 17. we've had 10% increase in construction cost we've had 25% increase in steel we had a 30% increase in an interestá rate. for their part, the collisons are happy to see the project embracing the history of mason city.. we're getting as excited as the development agreement won't be complete in time for the next city council meeting. all parties involved want the agreement done right the first time without any more hiccups. in mason city brian tabick káiá mát news three. thank you brian. they do hope to have that agreement ready to go by the council meeting on the