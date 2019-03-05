Speech to Text for Joining the Violent Crime Enforcement Team

first tonight... the city of rochester is taking steps toward targetting the area's most violent offenders. at tonight's meeting á city council approved a request from the rochester police department to join the south east minnesota violent crime enforcement team. but what exactly does joining the team mean? kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan is finding out. brooke? katie and george á rochester police will be joining 14 other agencies already on the team. and by doing so á the department gets access to more personell and more equipment... and it's all to improve safety for those in rochester á and greater southern minnesota.xxx the sáeámávácáeá t is a multiá jurisdictional narcotis and violent crime unit. all agencies that are apart of the team can work together as a single entity... meaning they can share intelligence á coordinate enforcement activities á and target offenders across jurisdictional boundaries. which is exactly what rochester's police chief jim franklin says will help our city as it continues to grow. "it's a force multiplier for all agencies involved. when you have a large complex case, you have different entities plugging in different resources into the problem into that collaborative collective problem solving approach." now joining the team isn't free... the prorated membership fee for the rest of 20á19 is expected to cost just over 6áthousand dollars. reporting live in rochester á brooke mckivergan á kimt news 3./// thank you brooke. some of the agencies already on the team include the olmsted á mower á and fillmore county sheriffs offices... as well as austin and kasson police departments.///