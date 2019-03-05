Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Joining the Violent Crime Enforcement Team

RPD is joining the 14 other agencies on the team.

Posted: Mar. 4, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Mar. 4, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Joining the Violent Crime Enforcement Team

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

first tonight... the city of rochester is taking steps toward targetting the area's most violent offenders. at tonight's meeting á city council approved a request from the rochester police department to join the south east minnesota violent crime enforcement team. but what exactly does joining the team mean? kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan is finding out. brooke? katie and george á rochester police will be joining 14 other agencies already on the team. and by doing so á the department gets access to more personell and more equipment... and it's all to improve safety for those in rochester á and greater southern minnesota.xxx the sáeámávácáeá t is a multiá jurisdictional narcotis and violent crime unit. all agencies that are apart of the team can work together as a single entity... meaning they can share intelligence á coordinate enforcement activities á and target offenders across jurisdictional boundaries. which is exactly what rochester's police chief jim franklin says will help our city as it continues to grow. "it's a force multiplier for all agencies involved. when you have a large complex case, you have different entities plugging in different resources into the problem into that collaborative collective problem solving approach." now joining the team isn't free... the prorated membership fee for the rest of 20á19 is are apart of the team can work together as a single entity... meaning they can share intelligence á coordinate enforcement activities á and target offenders across jurisdictional boundaries. which is exactly what rochester's police chief jim franklin says will help our city as it continues to grow. "it's a force multiplier for all agencies involved. when you have a large complex case, you have different entities plugging in different resources into the problem into that collaborative collective problem solving approach." now joining the team isn't free... the prorated membership fee for the rest of 20á19 is expected to cost just over 6áthousand dollars. reporting live in rochester á brooke mckivergan á kimt news 3./// thank you brooke. some of the agencies already on the team include the olmsted á mower á and fillmore county sheriffs offices... as well as austin and kasson police departments./// convenient transportatio n is in high
Mason City
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -16°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -8°
Austin
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -6°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -15°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -19°
We're tracking well below normal temps followed by a messy weekend storm.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mobility Hubs, Transit Villages

Image

Section playoff basketball highlights from Monday

Image

Changes to River City Renaissance Project

Image

Joining the Violent Crime Enforcement Team

Image

Women healthcare leaders

Image

Documenting a Historic Winter

Image

Power Outage Affects Middle School

Image

Gov. Walz Visits ALC

Image

$10-Million Dollar apartment complex being considered

Image

Tracking Below Average Temperatures for the Week

Community Events