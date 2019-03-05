Clear
Women healthcare leaders

It's women's history month.

Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

those killed../// march is women's history month. and the university of minnesota rochester is doing its part to connect strong female leaders with young women in the medical field. medical professionals are getting the chance to share their stories with hopeful medical students. women leaders from mayo clinic sat on a panel to share their success stories. one cardiologist hopes the students will be inspired by the event.xxx "everyone wants a role model and what were hoping to do, i've had a great career i love being a cardiologist, i love being a physician we'd like to inspire that next generation so that they too can find a great career that is fulfilling and that they'll have role models to look up to." following the panel discussion... round table discussions offered even more networking./// still to come... record setting temperatures á
