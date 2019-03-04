Clear
Documenting a Historic Winter

From the snowfall to the bitter cold, this has been a record-setting winter

from the bitter cold to everágrowing snow piles á this winter is definitely one for the books. board director for the west concord historical society joyce dubois (dewá bwah) is asking for (your help. the historical society wants to document the wicked winter weather. dubois requests that you send in memorable winter and blizzard photos and stories from the last few months. we just decided this is quite a historical winter. historical snowfall in february and the polar vortex and now record lows in march and we just decided this is part of history. to submit your pictures and stories á you can get a hold of the historical society through email á on facebook á or stop by the museum
We're tracking well below normal temps followed by a messy weekend storm.
