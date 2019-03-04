Clear
Gov. Walz Visits ALC

It's part of his 4-day statewide education tour

Posted: Mar. 4, 2019 6:39 PM
Updated: Mar. 4, 2019 6:39 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

governor tim walz is in rochester today... as part of his fouráday statewide education tour. his visit coincides with the reáopening of a health clinic at the alternative learning center in rochester. kimt news three's calyn thompson shows us how students will benefit.xxx breaking down barriers. that's the message governor walz heard from students at the alternative learning center today. (nat: 1á2á3áwoo and after the reáopening of the student health services clinic... students' needs are another step closer to being met. calyn: the clinic will provide care for students aged 13 to 20... and even their kids if they have them. walz: if they happen to be a young parent, and they need daycare facilities here. or if they come with a twisted ankle or sore throat á they don't have health care, how do they go get their care? all of those things are in one place, so that we can take care of that and then focus on their learning. the clinic is all thanks to a partnership between rochester public schools and mayo clinic. the governor thinks it's an example of a community school meeting the needs of the kids they serve. superintenden t michael munoz agrees. munoz: and it's also nice that the governor shares the same philosophy that you have as a school system that meeting the needs of students, not just the academic needs, but understanding that you have to meet all their needs if you want them to be able to focus on their learning. reporting in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt minnesota lieutenant governor peggy flanagan plans to visit rochester
