Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

$10-Million Dollar apartment complex being considered

$10-Million Dollar apartment complex being considered

Posted: Mar. 4, 2019 6:38 PM
Updated: Mar. 4, 2019 6:38 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for $10-Million Dollar apartment complex being considered

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

arena's groundbreakin as the downtown project keeps rolling á a new spin off development is being proposed. mayor bill schickel announced a proposal from a sioux falls based company for a new 4á story, 113áunit apartment complex. it would be located across from southbridge mall in an area that is currently an overflow parking lot. mayor schickel says the plan is going to be a great asset to the area á especially to a river that's underutilized.x xx "there's a renewed interest in this kind of thing. these will be quality apartments right in a prime location right on the riverfront, right next to a reáenergized mall, and we think it will be advantageous to mason city." the proposal is expected to be discussed during tomorrow's city council meeting at the mason city public library at 7 pám. mayor schickel predicts groundbreakin g will happen this summer.///
Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -16°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -17°
Austin
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -12°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -16°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -20°
We're tracking well below normal temps followed by a messy weekend storm.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Documenting a Historic Winter

Image

Power Outage Affects Middle School

Image

Gov. Walz Visits ALC

Image

$10-Million Dollar apartment complex being considered

Image

Tracking Below Average Temperatures for the Week

Image

Morning fire leaves family homeless

Image

Bitter cold breaks records in early March

Image

Police write hundreds of tickets for snow ordinance violations

Image

Council considers putting stop sign at intersection

Image

My Money: Monitor your daily spending

Community Events