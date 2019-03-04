Speech to Text for $10-Million Dollar apartment complex being considered

arena's groundbreakin as the downtown project keeps rolling á a new spin off development is being proposed. mayor bill schickel announced a proposal from a sioux falls based company for a new 4á story, 113áunit apartment complex. it would be located across from southbridge mall in an area that is currently an overflow parking lot. mayor schickel says the plan is going to be a great asset to the area á especially to a river that's underutilized.x xx "there's a renewed interest in this kind of thing. these will be quality apartments right in a prime location right on the riverfront, right next to a reáenergized mall, and we think it will be advantageous to mason city." the proposal is expected to be discussed during tomorrow's city council meeting at the mason city public library at 7 pám. mayor schickel predicts groundbreakin g will happen this summer.///