Speech to Text for Tracking Below Average Temperatures for the Week

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we're joined now by kimt storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox. sara á how low are the temperatures expected to dip tonight? any more recordá breaking temps? xxx cold temps have returned to the area as we've already started off the work week with record breaking low temperatures. not the news a lot of us want to hear as we inch closer and closer to the official start of spring. thanks to breezy western winds, wind chills will remain around á15 to á20 for the rest of the evening and through tuesday. with clouds moving through, a few scattered flurries will be possible across the area tonight and returning tuesday afternoon. otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds coming into wednesday where mostly sunny skies return and temperatures pop back into the upper teens (still well below the seasonal norm). clouds return for thursday alongside a chance for and isolated chance for light snowfall, but the main focus will be a system i'm tracking for the weekend. starting saturday, heavy rain/snow and ice returns to the forecast area á precipitation types will be heavily dependant on temperatures as we're looking to pop above freezing during this time. mixed precip will then turn to snow for saturday night through sunday. several inches of accumulation could result from this system and will need to be monitored through the week. tonight: mostly cloudy/scatter ed flurries. lows: near 0. wind chills near á15 to á20. winds: west at 10 to 20 mph. gusts near 25 mph. tuesday: mostly to partly sunny/scattere d flurries after noon. highs: low teens. wind chills near á15 to á20. winds: west at 10 to 15 mph. gusts near 30 mph. tuesday night: partly to mostly cloudy.