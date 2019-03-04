Speech to Text for Morning fire leaves family homeless

a family is without a home after a morning fire. it happened on the 200 block of ohio street in meservey just after nine this morning. according to officials the family was able to escape the blaze uninjuredáá crews then rescued a dog but a cat is still missing. officials say the home is not inhabitable because of the smoke damage. neigbors describe what they saw when everything was going on. other neighbors we spoke with declined to go on camera áá but are looking to help the family out with clothing and other