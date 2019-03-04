Speech to Text for Bitter cold breaks records in early March

for march 4-stngr-2 the bitter cold is not making it feel much like march in north iowa and southern minnesota. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is finding out how people are feeling about the cold... he joins us now live - alex?xxx katie and amy - i'm here at this railroad crossing northeast of mason city. here - there is complete snow cover - and one farmer i talked to is helping clear snow off the rails and away from the track. record cold for march 4-lintro-2 he says even with this record breaking cold - life goes on.xxx record cold for march 4-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:dealing with bitter march cold kimt news 3 kevin pope is a farmer - but during the winter time - he's contracted to remove snow for the railroad. lowerthird2line:kevin pope farmer "i've been trying to stay inside the shop as much as possible, but with this much snowfall, gotta be out and about moving snow." record cold for march 4-pkg-7 while it's still 30 to 45 days out from the technical start of planting season... he would like to get tractors and implements inspected before hitting the fields. but he's still keeping busy. "i always have enough projects to do that winter is not long enough to get everything done i want to do." nat of kids playing at clear creek elementary school in clear lake - stephanie olk's first grade class is burning off energy indoors. lowerthird2line:stephanie olk teacher, clear creek elementary school "in my class we do spelling word workout. otherwise, we have recess 3 times a day where we're keeping them moving. even when they're indoors, we still come back and do some sort of movement." record cold for march 4-pkg-8 and outdoor recess is possible - even in cold temperatures - though within reason. "there's one time we had indoor recess and then the temperature went up, and i said, ok we're going out. so we've even changed within recess time too, and they need that movement, it's super important." with the start of spring roughly two weeks away... they're hopeful that warm weather is on the way. "we started doing spring crafts, and i told my kids that if we did spring crafts, maybe the snow will go away." "it's time for spring to show up, that's for sure." / record cold for march 4-ltag-2 even when there is indoor recess- olk's students do different type of movement activities afterwards - like running and dancing - all to help with development and social skills. live in cerro gordo county - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / thank you alex. the average high for march 4th is around 36 degrees in mason city with a normal low of 19 - and around 34 in rochester - with a normal low of 19. / in just