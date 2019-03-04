Speech to Text for Police write hundreds of tickets for snow ordinance violations

historic snowy february and that's causing a major headache in austin. they've declared a snow emergency... but they've also got another issue on their hands...people not following the snow ordinance law. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox spent the day in austin to learn more.xxx snow ordinance and tickets-pkgll-1 snow ordinance and tickets-pkgll-6 sot: horrible and annoying...that's how you'd describe the winter...yeah lowerthird2line:snow ordinance austin, mn brady mcdermott is one of many who isn't a fan of the winter weather. snowfall isn't the problem. it's cold and there have been no warm days to melt all that snow. sot: the snow has really began to add up on our roadways vo:now there's a snow emergency. police chief david mic-key- kan says that means cars need to be parked on one side of the road so plows can get through. snow ordinance and tickets-pkgll-3 reporter: right now i'm standing where a car could actually park but the curb is actually two feet deeper into this pile right and that is creating narrower roads and making it hard for city plows and fire trucks to get through. snow ordinance and tickets-pkgll-8 vo:and to make matters worse - people aren't following the ordinance. the police chief says last month... they wrote more than 600 tickets. snow ordinance and tickets-pkgll-4 sot: and that a considerable amount of tickets. i cant recall having to have issued these many citations in my time here. snow ordinance and tickets-pkgll-9 vo:chief mic- key-kan says issuing tickets is a last resort but... nat: as you can see it's eight and a half feet wide. vo:emergency vehicles and plows need space to get through. as for brady mcdermott...he tries to avoid breaking the ordinance all together. sot: it's so confusing i just choose to park in the garage so that way i don't have to worry about it. reporting in austin jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3 / unless the city decides to extend it... the snow emergency will end tomorrow morning. / minnesota