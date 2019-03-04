Speech to Text for Council considers putting stop sign at intersection

in austin that many residents say is dangerous. there's no stop sign where eighth avenue and six street southwest meet. those who live in the area want that to change. and as kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox shows us...the city council will be voting on this issue tonight.xxx stop sign vote-llmpkg-1 stop sign vote-llmpkg-3 i'm here in austin at 8th avenue and 6th street southwest where neighbors are hoping a stop sign at this area will prevent accidents like these from happening. stop sign vote-llmpkg-4 vo: a damaged fence....that's just a physical reminder of how dangerous neighbors see this four way intersection. according to the city's public works department...th ere's been at least one accident each year for the last six years at this spot. lilia perez moved to the neighborhood last fall. she tells me in her first month here she saw at least three crashes. she's one of the many neighbors calling for a stop sign. sot: stop sign vote-llmpkg-2 i have seen about three accidents and i think it's a good idea to put a sign...a stop sign or a yield sign so people have to pay attention when they are driving over there. stop sign vote-llmpkg-5 vo: reporting in austin jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / the city council will be voting on this issue at their meeting this evening. so stay with kimt news three on air and online for the very latest. /