Speech to Text for Tracking Brutally Cold Temperatures Today

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

line is that it is extremely cold outside with air temperatures in the teens below zero and the wind chill between 25 and 35 below zero. at these temperatures, frostbite could set in within 10 minutes on exposed skin! bundle up today. clouds will increase this morning keeping afternoon highs cool, in the middle single digits. with these clouds could come a few evening and overnight flurries but no new accumulation is expected. we start to warm tonight with lows around 1 degree below zero but highs in the low teens tuesday as we could see a little pm sun. wednesday looks to be the "nicest" day of the week with highs in the middle teens but partly cloudy skies. there is a slight snow chance for thursday but most models have this storm south. i am still leaving it in the forecast for now until things become a little clearer. friday will be partly sunny with warmer highs in the mid to upper 20's. we are tracking another powerful weekend system with a chance for heavy rain/snow and some ice saturday with highs in the middle 30's. this will turn to snow saturday night into sunday. we still could see decent accumulations with this one. stay tuned. today: increasing clouds/pm flurry chance. highs: near 4. wind chills á15 to á35. winds: west at 10 to 20 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy/scatter ed flurries. lows: near á1. winds: west northwest at 15 to 20 mph. tuesday: partly sunny am/partly cloudy pm. highs: low teens.