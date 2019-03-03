Clear
Dorothy Day cold weather beds

Homeless shelters handle growing weather during cold winter.

Posted: Mar. 3, 2019 10:49 PM
Updated: Mar. 3, 2019 10:49 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

area... we're checking in with local homeless shelters to see how they're handling this brutal winter weather. charlie kirby is on the board for dorothy day hospitality house in rochester. the sheltter has 'cold weather beds'... where people can stay warm for the night. organizers used to open them when temeratures hit below freezing... but now á for the second year in a row á they're keeping them available for people from november until the end of march, regardless of the tempertaure. kirby says it makes a difference.xxx it's been very helpful some of the visitors and some of the guests who really need a place to stay. homeless need shelter and if there's shelter available, they'll find it. the cold weather beds will
